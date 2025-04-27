Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 27 April 2025 11:23 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Sierra Leone
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Trend reports.

“Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Sierra Leone – Independence Day.

On this festive occasion, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of your country peace and prosperity,” the letter reads.

