Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 27, Trend reports via the CBI.
By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 45 currencies decreased in value compared to April 26.
As for CBI, $1 equals 552,987 rials, and one euro is 629,126 rials, while on April 26, one euro was 639,933 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on April 27
|
Rial on April 26
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
552,987
|
562,308
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
736,284
|
749,515
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
667,986
|
678,661
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
57,105
|
58,119
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
52,988
|
54,011
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
84,168
|
85,718
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,476
|
6,587
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
150,575
|
153,113
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,803,429
|
1,833,026
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
196,815
|
199,919
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
384,904
|
391,160
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
71,280
|
72,492
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,435,951
|
1,460,420
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
398,842
|
405,759
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
329,683
|
335,573
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
29,658
|
30,041
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,395
|
14,635
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
6,693
|
6,786
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
151,920
|
154,480
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
42,204
|
42,893
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
43
|
43
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
353,959
|
359,621
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
147,463
|
149,949
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,470,710
|
1,495,500
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
453,624
|
427,837
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
453,624
|
462,380
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
18,455
|
18,759
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
263
|
268
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
404,590
|
411,507
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
101,059
|
102,864
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
75,893
|
77,163
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,649,134
|
1,678,204
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
126,420
|
128,559
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
384,490
|
390,258
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
779,953
|
793,100
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
629,953
|
639,933
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
107,490
|
109,250
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
201,115
|
204,746
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
32,855
|
33,417
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
7,769
|
7,901
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
168,851
|
171,720
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
325,286
|
330,769
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
984,181
|
999,923
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
52,193
|
53,141
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
157,551
|
160,762
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
6,565
|
6,705
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 809,107 rials and $1 costs 711,186 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 787,069 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 691,815 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 826,000–829,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 942,000–945,000 rials.