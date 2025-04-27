Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 26

Iran Materials 27 April 2025 13:00 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 27, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 45 currencies decreased in value compared to April 26.

As for CBI, $1 equals 552,987 rials, and one euro is 629,126 rials, while on April 26, one euro was 639,933 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 27

Rial on April 26

1 US dollar

USD

552,987

562,308

1 British pound

GBP

736,284

749,515

1 Swiss franc

CHF

667,986

678,661

1 Swedish króna

SEK

57,105

58,119

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

52,988

54,011

1 Danish krone

DKK

84,168

85,718

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,476

6,587

1 UAE Dirham

AED

150,575

153,113

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,803,429

1,833,026

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

196,815

199,919

100 Japanese yens

JPY

384,904

391,160

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

71,280

72,492

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,435,951

1,460,420

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

398,842

405,759

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

329,683

335,573

1 South African rand

ZAR

29,658

30,041

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,395

14,635

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,693

6,786

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

151,920

154,480

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,204

42,893

1 Syrian pound

SYP

43

43

1 Australian dollar

AUD

353,959

359,621

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

147,463

149,949

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,470,710

1,495,500

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

453,624

427,837

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

453,624

462,380

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,455

18,759

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

263

268

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

404,590

411,507

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

101,059

102,864

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

75,893

77,163

100 Thai baht

THB

1,649,134

1,678,204

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

126,420

128,559

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

384,490

390,258

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

779,953

793,100

1 euro

EUR

629,953

639,933

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,490

109,250

1 Georgian lari

GEL

201,115

204,746

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

32,855

33,417

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,769

7,901

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

168,851

171,720

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

325,286

330,769

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

984,181

999,923

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,193

53,141

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

157,551

160,762

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,565

6,705

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 809,107 rials and $1 costs 711,186 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 787,069 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 691,815 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 826,000–829,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 942,000–945,000 rials.

Latest

