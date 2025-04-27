Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 27, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 45 currencies decreased in value compared to April 26.

As for CBI, $1 equals 552,987 rials, and one euro is 629,126 rials, while on April 26, one euro was 639,933 rials.

Currency Rial on April 27 Rial on April 26 1 US dollar USD 552,987 562,308 1 British pound GBP 736,284 749,515 1 Swiss franc CHF 667,986 678,661 1 Swedish króna SEK 57,105 58,119 1 Norwegian krone NOK 52,988 54,011 1 Danish krone DKK 84,168 85,718 1 Indian rupee INR 6,476 6,587 1 UAE Dirham AED 150,575 153,113 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,803,429 1,833,026 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 196,815 199,919 100 Japanese yens JPY 384,904 391,160 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 71,280 72,492 1 Omani rial OMR 1,435,951 1,460,420 1 Canadian dollar CAD 398,842 405,759 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 329,683 335,573 1 South African rand ZAR 29,658 30,041 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,395 14,635 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,693 6,786 1 Qatari riyal QAR 151,920 154,480 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,204 42,893 1 Syrian pound SYP 43 43 1 Australian dollar AUD 353,959 359,621 1 Saudi riyal SAR 147,463 149,949 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,470,710 1,495,500 1 Singapore dollar SGD 453,624 427,837 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 453,624 462,380 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,455 18,759 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 263 268 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 404,590 411,507 1 Libyan dinar LYD 101,059 102,864 1 Chinese yuan CNY 75,893 77,163 100 Thai baht THB 1,649,134 1,678,204 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 126,420 128,559 1,000 South Korean won KRW 384,490 390,258 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 779,953 793,100 1 euro EUR 629,953 639,933 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,490 109,250 1 Georgian lari GEL 201,115 204,746 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 32,855 33,417 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,769 7,901 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 168,851 171,720 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 325,286 330,769 100 Philippine pesos PHP 984,181 999,923 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,193 53,141 1 Turkmen manat TMT 157,551 160,762 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,565 6,705

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 809,107 rials and $1 costs 711,186 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 787,069 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 691,815 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 826,000–829,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 942,000–945,000 rials.