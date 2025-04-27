Efforts to link Azerbaijan's mainland with Nakhchivan via Iran ongoing, says Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Efforts to establish a link between Azerbaijan’s mainland and Nakhchivan via Iran are ongoing, said President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in an interview with Azerbaijani Television (AzTV), Trend reports.

"We’ve taken the initiative to establish a land connection between Azerbaijan’s mainland and Nakhchivan. The project is progressing rapidly. It has already been agreed upon, and there will be no issues in creating a land link between Iran’s territory and Azerbaijan’s mainland with Nakhchivan. We consider Iran to be Azerbaijanis' second homeland," he said.

The president added that engineers are continuing their work on the road.

"We are doing our best to complete this road safely and efficiently. Highly qualified experts have assessed the project. I’m confident that this project will establish a secure connection between Azerbaijan’s mainland and Nakhchivan, while also contributing to stronger ties between Azerbaijan and Tabriz, Ardabil, and West Azerbaijan," Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan on April 28.