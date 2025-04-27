WB cuts Bosnia and Herzegovina growth forecast for 2025-26

Photo: World Bank

The World Bank has revised down its economic growth projections for Bosnia and Herzegovina, citing broader regional challenges impacting the Western Balkans. According to the bank’s latest outlook, the country's GDP growth is expected to reach 2.7 percent in 2025 and 3.1 percent in 2026.

