North Macedonia's economic growth to weaken in 2025, WB warns

The World Bank has revised down its GDP growth projections for North Macedonia, forecasting a slowdown in 2025 and 2026. The country's economy is expected to grow by 2.6% in 2025. Growth is predicted to slightly recover to 2.7% in 2026.

