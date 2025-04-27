Iran's Pezeshkian talks potential for green energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijan and Iran can establish mutually beneficial ties in the green energy sector, said President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in an interview with Azerbaijani Television (AzTV), Trend reports.

"We have the Araz River, which is ideal for green energy production. Dams have been built there, and some are still under development. These water dams can be used to generate green energy.

We can create mutually beneficial cooperation in this field for both countries. Without a doubt, this collaboration could also extend to solar and wind energy. This can develop further through cooperation between the relevant institutions of both countries," he said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Azerbaijan on April 28.