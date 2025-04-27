Azerbaijan and Iran, as neighbors, can be of great help to each other - President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijan and Iran, as neighbors, can be of great help to each other, said President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in an interview with Azerbaijani Television (AzTV), Trend reports.

"What should two neighboring and brotherly countries do? We have great potential for cooperation. We can connect in many areas, including economics, industry, science, and other fields. As neighbors, Azerbaijan and Iran can be of great help to each other," he said.

Masoud Pezeshkian mentioned that the two countries could work together to build strong ties.

"We can create links between our universities, discuss trade relations in our meetings, and cooperate in science and culture. We are family, both here and there. Successful visits also play a key role in this. We can help each other in many areas," the president added.