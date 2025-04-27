Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
I’m very happy to be visiting Azerbaijan - Masoud Pezeshkian

Politics Materials 27 April 2025 21:41 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the president of Tajikistan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. I’m very happy to be visiting Azerbaijan, said President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in an interview with Azerbaijani Television (AzTV), Trend reports.

"I'm very happy to be visiting Azerbaijan because we don’t consider it foreign, and we don’t feel like strangers there. We’ve shared a common history in the past," he said.

He added that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran have stood by each other in both good and bad times.

"Our top priority is to have close relationships with our neighboring countries. There’s no sense of foreignness between Azerbaijan and us," he concluded.

