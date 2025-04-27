Azerbaijan could serve as key link between Iran and Russia via railways - Masoud Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijan, through the Astara-Astara and Astara-Rasht railways, could act as a linking hub between Iran and Russia, said President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in an interview with Azerbaijani Television (AzTV), Trend reports.

"Just as the heart and blood vessels are vital to a person, roads reflect the connection and life between societies and communities. We are working on projects to establish and restore land routes. The Astara-Astara railway project is also continuing," he said.

President Pezeshkian added that the Astara-Astara and Astara-Rasht railway projects could strengthen trade relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

"Through these projects, Azerbaijan could serve as a connector between Iran and Russia. Additionally, Azerbaijan could use Iran to facilitate shipments to the Persian Gulf. This is why Iran is fulfilling its role in this area, and during our meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, we will discuss advancing these projects and making them simpler to implement," the president noted.