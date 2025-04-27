Iranian president's visit to key S. Caucasus country is of major importance - ex-ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan, a key country in the South Caucasus, is of great significance, Iran's ex-Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakayin told Trend.

He pointed out that choosing Azerbaijan as the first stop on the president’s South Caucasus tour underscores the importance Tehran attaches to its relationship with Baku.

Pakayin stated that the visit is expected to further develop cooperation in areas such as the economy, culture, transport, and other sectors.

"With the liberation of Karabakh and the restoration of peace in the South Caucasus, the Iranian president’s visit creates favorable conditions for strengthening regional cooperation. Iran supports peace, security, and the territorial integrity of the countries in the region," Pakayin emphasized.

He also noted that Azerbaijan and Iran share strong historical, cultural, and other ties, which open up significant opportunities for building a solid partnership between the two countries.

"Recent mutual visits and active exchanges between officials have once again shown that Iran and Azerbaijan are well-positioned to cooperate successfully in fields like energy, transport, freight, tourism, trade, agriculture, banking, and more," he added.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Azerbaijan on April 28.