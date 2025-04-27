WB forecasts weaker economic growth for Montenegro in 2025-26

The World Bank has revised its GDP growth forecast for Montenegro, projecting slower economic expansion in 2025 and 2026. After an estimated growth of 3% in 2024, the forecast for 2025 has been downgraded to 3%, and for 2026, to 2.9%.

