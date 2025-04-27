Iran's priority - having close relations with neighboring countries, says Pezeshkian

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 27 April 2025 21:43 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Iran president's office

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Our priority is to have close relations with neighboring countries, said President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in an interview with Azerbaijani Television (AzTV), Trend reports.

"Our main priority is to maintain close relations with our neighboring countries. There’s no sense of foreignness between Azerbaijan and us. This will be reflected in my meeting with President Ilham Aliyev during my visit to Azerbaijan. Our countries have been close brothers in the past, and that will continue moving forward," he said.

