Iran's priority - having close relations with neighboring countries, says Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Our priority is to have close relations with neighboring countries, said President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in an interview with Azerbaijani Television (AzTV), Trend reports.

"Our main priority is to maintain close relations with our neighboring countries. There’s no sense of foreignness between Azerbaijan and us. This will be reflected in my meeting with President Ilham Aliyev during my visit to Azerbaijan. Our countries have been close brothers in the past, and that will continue moving forward," he said.