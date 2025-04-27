Iranian president's visit marks new chapter in ties with Azerbaijan - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Azerbaijan is aimed at further strengthening ties between the two countries, Iranian expert Farshid Bagherian told Trend.

Bagherian noted that the inauguration of Iran’s new government — and the election of a president of Azerbaijani descent — has already helped improve relations with neighboring countries, sparking some momentum across the broader Turkic world.

He added that Pezeshkian’s visit is expected to elevate Iran-Azerbaijan relations to a new level.

Bagherian also pointed out the significance of Azerbaijan being chosen as the second country Pezeshkian visits officially, after Iraq. Notably, Pezeshkian has not yet traveled to Oman, where indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States are underway.

"It is clear that talks between Iran and the U.S. are ongoing, but mutual distrust still runs deep. Against this backdrop, Iran is eager to strengthen ties with its neighbors," Bagherian said. "In my view, Iran’s relationship with Azerbaijan is already moving in a positive direction," he added.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan on April 28.