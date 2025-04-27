Azerbaijan tallies product imports by individuals in 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The volume of Azerbaijan's product imports amounted to $5.7 billion from January through March of this year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that the share of individuals in imports reached 498.8 million, up $58 million (13.2 percent) compared to the same period of last year.

Thus, from January through March of 2024, Azerbaijan imported products worth $3.7 billion, of which the share of individuals was $441 million.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover grew by over 24.3 percent, reaching a total of $12 billion from January through March 2025.

Exports rose by 6.7 percent, or $401.75 million, totaling $6.4 billion, while imports increased by 52.6 percent, or $1.9 billion, amounting to $5.7 billion.

Meanwhile, the foreign trade balance showed a positive surplus of $722.9 million during the reporting period, which is $5.1 billion, or 3.1 times less than the same period last year.