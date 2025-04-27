Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Pezeshkian visits site of deadly port explosion in Bandar Abbas

World Materials 27 April 2025 16:38 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived today in the southern city of Bandar Abbas to inspect the aftermath of a deadly explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port, Trend reports.

The president is expected to review ongoing rescue and recovery efforts at the site, where emergency teams have been working around the clock.

According to the latest official figures, the blast — which occurred at 12:30 p.m. local time on April 26 — has claimed the lives of 28 people, while 1,139 others have been injured. Authorities have yet to release details on the cause of the explosion as investigations continue.

