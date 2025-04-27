Preparations for execution of attacker on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran completed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The process of conducting a judicial investigation, issuing a preliminary verdict and final approval of the verdict of the Supreme Court of Iran regarding the execution of the perpetrator of the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran has been completed, Iranian judicial spokesman Asgar Jahangir said, Trend reports.

"All preparations and procedures related to the execution of the sentence of retribution against the above-mentioned person have been completed and the judicial system is ready to execute this sentence," he said.

He stated that according to the legislation adopted and in force in the country, in order for the sentence to be carried out, the parents or lawyer of the deceased must file a petition for retribution with the court or be present on the day of execution.