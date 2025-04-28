Azerbaijan's Shahdag Tourism Center bids tender for full vehicle insurance services
Shahdag Tourism Center CJSC is holding a tender for full insurance services for its vehicles. Proposals must be submitted by May 20, 2025, with the opening of tender packages at the same time.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy