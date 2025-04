BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. US President Donald Trump highly appreciated his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Vatican, the US president told reporters at Morristown Airport in New Jersey, Trend reports.

"I think the meeting went well," he said.

He added that he was pleased with Zelensky's efforts to "do something good for his country" and would be watching to see where this might lead.

"Zelensky has become calmer," the US President said.