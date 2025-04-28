IMF expects moderate GDP growth for Azerbaijan in 2025-26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Azerbaijan’s economic growth is expected to moderate over the next two years, according to the latest forecast from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Trend reports.

As such, the country's real GDP is projected to grow by 3.5 percent in 2025, followed by a further slowdown to 2.5 percent in 2026. This comes after an estimated growth rate of 4.1 percent in 2024.

The revised outlook reflects a gradual easing of economic momentum following the post-pandemic recovery period.

Meanwhile, official data shows that Azerbaijan’s GDP reached 29.8 billion manat ($17.5 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a modest year-on-year increase of 0.3 percent.