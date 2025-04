BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 has occurred in Türkiye, he Turkish Interior Ministry's Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the earthquake was recorded in the Sivrice district of Elazig province.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 11.31 km.

According to preliminary data, no damage or casualties were recorded as a result of the incident.