World Bank projects moderate growth for Serbia through 2026

Photo: World Bank

The World Bank has revised down Serbia’s GDP growth projections for the next two years, citing broader regional challenges. The country's economy is now expected to grow by 3.5 percent in 2025, down 0.7 percentage points from earlier forecasts, before strengthening to 3.9 percent in 2026.

