Iran’s president highlights opportunities for growth in trade and industry with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. There are opportunities to make positive strides in trade, industry, and collaborative efforts with Azerbaijan, said President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in an interview with Azerbaijani Television (AzTV), Trend reports.

"There are no limits to the areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran. This includes inter-parliamentary relations and ties between universities. We can also collaborate in healthcare, treatment, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies. Mutually beneficial steps can be taken in trade, industry, and joint partnerships," he said.

President Pezeshkian added that culture, art, and sports could also play a role in strengthening ties between the two countries.