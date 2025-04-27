Alanya hosts second int'l symposium "Palette of the Turkic World" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. On April 25, 2025, the second international symposium "Palette of the Turkic World" opened in Alanya, one of the Mediterranean’s iconic cultural centers, bringing together artists from Azerbaijan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Hungary, and Türkiye, Trend reports.

The event is organized by the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan and the International Artists Club, with support from the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the Alanya Municipality (Alanya Belediyesi), the Alanya Tourism Promotion Foundation (Alanya Turizm Tanıtma Vakfı, ALTAV), and Sealine Hotel Alanya. The excursion and research program is supported by the Municipality of Manavgat (Manavgat Belediyesi) and Gold Ahıskalı Real Estate Firması.

The Alanya symposium is a natural continuation of the "Art Without Borders" project, launched after the symposium held in Shabran (Azerbaijan) in 2024. That event set a new course: building a unified space for artistic dialogue among the Turkic world and its cultural allies.

Today, the project not only unites artists but also opens new avenues for collaboration, reimagines traditional art geographies, and uncovers global meanings within local histories. In the coming years, symposiums are planned in each participating country, turning them into key hubs within a shared cultural network.

The participants — representing a broad range of artistic practices, from painting to conceptual art — are working at the intersection of cultural layers: the Mediterranean’s natural beauty, the historical memory of Manavgat and Side, and the contemporary urban landscape of Alanya.

Each artist explores this environment to find their own images and themes, creating works that contribute to the region’s shared cultural landscape.

"Palette of the Turkic World" is more than just a creative platform; it’s a space for reflecting on cultural identity in today’s globalized world, where local and universal narratives are woven into the vibrant fabric of modern life.