Iran hopes for resolution of Azerbaijan-Armenia issues under int'l law - President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. We hope that the issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be resolved based on international law, said President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in an interview with Azerbaijani Television (AzTV), Trend reports.

"The first step is for each side to be content with its share and not have an eye on the land of others. Conflicts arise when one side tries to take control of another’s territory. Our stance is that countries' territorial integrity, rights, and sovereignty must be respected.

We have accepted this in line with international law and hope that international law will guide the resolution of the issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We have always defended Azerbaijan's rights, and we also defend Armenia's rights within its boundaries. We aim for both sides to live peacefully side by side based on the principles of good neighborliness," he said.