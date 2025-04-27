Pezeshkian’s visit to focus on removing barriers to Iran-Azerbaijan economic ties - ex-MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Overcoming obstacles to economic cooperation could be a top priority during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Azerbaijan, former Iranian MP Mahmoud Abbaszadeh told Trend.

He noted that President Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a large economic delegation, reflecting the importance placed on strengthening economic ties.

According to Abbaszadeh, both countries possess significant resources and capabilities, allowing them to meet each other’s needs at minimal cost.

The former lawmaker stressed that developing and deepening relations between Iran and Azerbaijan is in the best interests of both countries and their peoples.

He added that expanding ties with neighboring countries remains one of the key pillars of Iran’s foreign policy.

Abbaszadeh emphasized that both nations can strengthen cooperation without interfering in each other’s internal affairs.

"I believe that neither country will allow its territory to be used against the interests of the other, given the deep bonds they share - including common history, geography, borders, and culture," he said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan on April 28.