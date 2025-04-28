Iran rejects misleading claims about JCPOA, stresses need for tangible results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has strongly defended the country's position on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) amid increasing external pressure, dismissing attempts to dictate Iran's foreign policy as unrealistic and counterproductive, Trend reports.

In a statement addressing recent remarks from foreign figures, the minister emphasized that Iran is fully capable of advancing its diplomatic goals without interference. "Iran is strong and confident enough to thwart any attempt by malicious external actors to sabotage its foreign policy or dictate its course," he said, underscoring the nation's resolve in the face of external challenges.

The FM also took aim at efforts to portray Iran’s ongoing indirect negotiations with the United States under the Trump administration as part of a new JCPOA, stressing that such claims were misleading. "Many Iranians no longer believe the JCPOA is sufficient. They seek tangible dividends," Araghchi explained.

Iran’s foreign policy, particularly regarding the JCPOA, remains a point of contention, but the minister reiterated that no military solution would be tolerated. "There is no military option, and certainly no military solution," he asserted, warning that any military strike would be met with an immediate and reciprocal response.