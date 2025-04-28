Iran, Saudi Arabia exchange views on nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ Iran and Saudi Arabia exchanged views on the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the US regarding Iran's nuclear program, Trend reports.

This dialogue transpired via telecommunication between the Islamic Republic of Iran's Chief Diplomat, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Chief Diplomat, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.



The Iranian foreign minister apprised his Saudi counterpart of the most recent advancements pertaining to the indirect nuclear dialogues between Iran and the United States.



During the telephonic engagement, the two parties engaged in a discourse on bilateral dynamics, alongside an examination of regional and global developments.



Furthermore, Saudi Arabia's Chief Diplomat, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, conveyed his sympathies to the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of the recent detonation incident at one of its maritime facilities.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

