Platform for Global South NGOs stands more relevant than ever - UN DESA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ The platform for NGOs of the Global South has become more relevant than ever, according to UN (United Nations) representatives, said Wook-Jin Chang, Chief of the NGO Branch at the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), Trend reports.

Speaking at the founding conference of the Global South Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) Platform in Baku, on "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World," Chang noted his thoughts on the forum.

"First and foremost, I would like to congratulate the government of Azerbaijan, its NGOs, and its people for organizing this significant forum, which unites NGOs from the Global South for collective action and addressing the global issues we face. At this moment, the Global South NGO platform is more relevant than ever, providing an opportunity for all NGOs from the region to unite and work towards achieving this shared goal," said Chang.

He underscored the critical necessity of eradicating systemic inequities and disparities between the Global South and Global North, especially within the operational frameworks of non-governmental organizations.

"The United Nations has an accreditation process for engaging with NGOs. Currently, there are 6,500 NGOs accredited within the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), but less than 40 percent of them come from the Global South, even though Global South countries make up nearly 60-70 percent of the total UN membership. However, many critical issues, including the Sustainable Development Goals, require more active involvement from the Global South. Therefore, it is crucial for the voices of the Global South to be amplified and for concrete actions to be taken. In this context, this platform provides a valuable opportunity to discuss and address these challenges," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel