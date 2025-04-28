Turkmenistan, Petronas strengthen energy partnership with offshore exploration deal

Photo: Petronas

The State Concern Turkmennebit and Petronas Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn. Bhd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore five offshore blocks in Turkmenistan’s sector of the Caspian Sea. The agreement, was announced at the International Forum for Attracting Foreign Investment to Turkmenistan’s Economy (TEIF 2025) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register