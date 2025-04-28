Uzbekistan unveils action plan to boost efficiency and competitiveness in metallurgy

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 28. The Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, participated in a round table with entrepreneurs and representatives of manufacturing companies operating in the metallurgical sector, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The event, focused on identifying industry challenges and developing constructive solutions, was also attended by executives from approximately 20 leading enterprises in the sector.

During the open dialogue, participants discussed systemic and specific issues related to production processes, the import of raw materials, and steel preparation. Special attention was given to localization efforts in the development of domestic metallurgy, support for entrepreneurs through the adoption of best practices from developed countries, and ensuring the import of raw materials and metal products at competitive prices.

In excess of 20 novel propositions and strategic initiatives put forth by industry stakeholders were meticulously evaluated during the discourse.



As a result of the round table deliberations, a comprehensive "Roadmap" was formulated, delineating targeted strategies to tackle the identified challenges, timelines for execution, and the allocation of accountability to pertinent ministries and agencies.

