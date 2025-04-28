Azerbaijani minister announces revisions to country's labor code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ Efforts are underway to implement nearly 200 revisions to Azerbaijan's Labor Code, said Anar Aliyev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Trend reports.

Speaking during a conference in Baku dedicated to World Day for Safety and Health at Work and the 120th anniversary of the first collective agreement, Aliyev explained that the planned changes focus on several key issues.

"Work is currently underway to introduce nearly 200 amendments to Azerbaijan's Labor Code. These revisions primarily aim to regulate remote work, establish an hourly wage system, ensure equal pay for equal work, eliminate discrimination based on family responsibilities, and address other critical issues," he said.

The conference, centered around "The Impact of Digitization and Artificial Intelligence on Employment," also featured speeches from representatives of various governmental and private sector organizations, including Aliyev, Mammad Musayev, President of the National Confederation of Employers’ Organizations, and Sahib Mammadov, Chairman of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan.

