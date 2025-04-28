Central Bank of Uzbekistan hosts talks with Tencent on WeChat Pay integration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 28. A meeting was held at the Central Bank with a delegation from Tencent Cloud International, part of one of China’s largest technology companies, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The meeting focused on discussing bilateral cooperation in the development of digital technologies and cloud infrastructure in Uzbekistan.

During the talks, the parties explored the prospects of integrating the WeChat Pay digital payment system, part of Tencent Holdings Ltd., with Uzbekistan's local payment systems, the possibilities of conducting payments via QR codes, and expanding cooperation in this area.

As a result of the meeting, the parties supported initiatives in the payment systems sector and agreed on the upcoming joint actions.

