Azerbaijani official urges private sector to embrace AI expansion for enhanced efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ I would like to urge private sector representatives to take bolder steps in expanding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance service quality and operational efficiency, said Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In his address at the "Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence on Employment" conference dedicated to World Day for Safety and Health at Work and the 120th anniversary of the first collective agreement, Aliyev emphasized that the government is fully prepared to listen to and collaborate on stimulating initiatives aimed at encouraging AI adoption in the private sector.

"As a government, we are fully prepared to consider and support initiatives that will inspire you in this direction and collaborate towards achieving our shared goals.

In the face of new challenges, a competitive economy can only be achieved through agile adaptation to technology and an open approach to innovation. Therefore, at both the government and private sector levels, investments in digital solutions and innovative technologies must be increased in terms of scope and impact.

This is not just about technological modernization but also a vital tool for creating new jobs, enhancing productivity, and ensuring sustainable development," he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel