Kazakhstan's Shymkent oil refinery reveals major capacity expansion in 2025

Photo: KazMunayGas

During a working trip to Shymkent, the Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas (KMG), Askhat Khassenov, visited the Shymkent Oil Refinery (PKOP). The visit focused on the refinery’s performance, future goals, and strategic projects aimed at enhancing its operational efficiency and ensuring the country’s energy security.

