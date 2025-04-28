Smachs Foundation's patron praises Azerbaijan's advocacy for Global South

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ Azerbaijan's consistent support for the interests of the Global South is deeply appreciated, said Charlene Ruto, founder of the Smachs Foundation, Trend reports.

Speaking at the founding conference of the Global South Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) Platform in Baku on "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World," Ruto emphasized Azerbaijan's role in advocating for the Global South and fostering dialogue with the Global North.

“We are deeply grateful to Azerbaijan, a country that has always championed the interests of the Global South and built bridges for dialogue with the Global North. Thanks to Azerbaijan’s leadership in the Non-Aligned Movement and its inclusive approach at COP29, the world was shown a true example of solidarity,” she said.

Ruto highlighted one of the prominent displays of this commitment: Azerbaijan’s support for the Global South's declaration on the creation of an NGO platform.

She also underscored the importance of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 17—strengthening the means of implementation and revitalizing the global partnership for sustainable development. She reminds us that progress is not possible without strong partnerships and shared responsibility.

"For the Global South, climate change represents a constant state of emergency. Rising seas are swallowing island homes, fertile lands are turning to dust, and floods and droughts are destroying livelihoods. We bear the heaviest burden of a crisis we had little involvement in,” Ruto said.

