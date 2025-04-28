Kazakhstan’s NGOs drive significant progress in reaching SDGs - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Kazakhstan's NGOs are making a significant contribution to achieving the country's Sustainable Development Goals, the chairperson of the Civil Society Committee under the Ministry of Culture, Gulbara Sultanova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the founding conference of the Global South Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) Platform in Baku, on "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World”.

“In Kazakhstan, civil society is rapidly developing thanks to the Civil Society Development Concept for 2021-2030. Today, there are more than 20,000 NGOs in our country, and about 40 percent of citizens participate in civic activities. Kazakhstani NGOs make a significant contribution to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. They participate in consultations and working groups,” she said.

According to her, the government has created excellent conditions for dialogue, such as the Coordination Council, public councils, and civic forums.

“Every year, NGOs implement more than 2,000 social projects related to the Sustainable Development Goals, improvement of education, gender equality, nature protection, human rights, and many others,” Sultanova emphasized.