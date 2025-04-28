Azerbaijan brings peace and stability back to South Caucasus - Croatian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Azerbaijan has restored peace and stability in the South Caucasus, the senior researcher of the Institute of Development and International Relations of Croatia Antun Dujmović said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the founding conference of the Global South NGO Platform, themed “Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World.”

“I feel a strong, positive energy in Azerbaijan after the liberation of your country. We had a similar situation in the 1990s. This is another trauma from the past, but with a happy ending and a lasting, stable solution. This is another element that binds our countries together: Croatia has restored peace in our region, in the Balkans, just as Azerbaijan has restored peace and stability in the South Caucasus,” he said.

Dujmović noted that Croatia was part of the non-aligned movement.

“Now we are not actively participating in it, although some of our neighbors, such as Serbia, are quite active in this movement. Nevertheless, we had and still have a great interest in participating in its activities,” he emphasized.