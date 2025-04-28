BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ The General Secretariat of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has officially issued an international arrest warrant, known as a “Red Notice,” for French national Alexandre Benalla, former head of the Security Service of the President of France, Trend reports.

The decision was made in April 2025 following a lengthy procedure and a collective resolution, with notifications sent to all member states. The legal basis for this action stems from a request submitted in 2024 by the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, related to an ongoing criminal investigation.

Alexandre Benalla and Anass Derraz, the Vice President of French company SAUR—known for its billion-dollar operations—are accused of accepting large bribes in 2018 in exchange for allegedly facilitating the removal of international sanctions on Russian-Azerbaijani billionaire Farhad Ahmadov’s assets.

Reports previously published in local and international media indicate that French officials demanded bribes from Farhad Ahmadov, promising in return that his luxurious yacht “Luna” would be released from international seizure and that he would be shielded from further sanctions.

According to available data, Ahmadov transferred a portion of the multimillion-dollar bribes to accounts belonging to Anass Derraz at Al Hilal Bank and to Alexandre Benalla at Bank of Africa United Kingdom PLC SC PAR.

Anass Derraz, whose involvement in the investigation came to light through undisclosed means, has been detained in Azerbaijan, where a travel ban has been imposed on him. Interpol was petitioned to issue a Red Notice for Benalla.

Interpol’s issuance of this notice—one of the most serious legal tools available—for Benalla reflects the presence of strong and irrefutable evidence gathered by the State Security Service. The Red Notice mandates the apprehension of the individual in any country and outlines the process for extradition to the requesting country. Benalla is reportedly already involved in extradition proceedings in a third country.

An open court trial related to the case involving Derraz is expected to begin soon in Baku, with revelations of international corruption anticipated to spark further controversy.

