China-Azerbaijan relations usher in new era of dev't - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ China and Azerbaijan are entering a new era of comprehensive cooperation, said Lu Mei, the newly appointed Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing in Baku, Lu Mei highlighted that during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to China, 20 final agreements were signed across various sectors, including economy, transport, culture, science, and justice.

She emphasized that these agreements open new opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in numerous fields.

"The signing of several concrete agreements has opened broader prospects for deepening multifaceted interaction between our countries," Lu Mei stated.

The Ambassador also specifically noted the significance of the agreement on mutual visa cancellation, which will create additional conditions for the development of tourism and business contacts.

