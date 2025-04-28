Azerbaijani diaspora holds "Intercultural Bridge: From Azerbaijan to US" ​​event (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. An event titled “Intercultural Bridge: From Azerbaijan to US” was held at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, initiated by the Azerbaijani Student Association (AZSA) operating at the university, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The main goal of the event was to promote Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, traditions, and national values to a broad audience and to build a bridge between different cultures. More than 100 people attended the event, including university faculty and members of the Azerbaijani community living in Wisconsin and Illinois. Guests were introduced to Azerbaijani music, dances, and examples of art, and they watched educational videos. At the Azerbaijani corner, traditional clothing, artworks, souvenirs, and informational materials about the country's rich culture were displayed.

The event began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the United States.

In his opening speech, AZSA’s president Ibrahim Ahmadli spoke about the importance of promoting Azerbaijan in the state of Wisconsin and highlighted the student association’s efforts in this direction.

Later, the host of the event and AZSA representative Eltaj Sadigova emphasized in her speech that such events are important for introducing the spirit of Azerbaijan to the world and noted that similar projects are planned for the future.

Zaur Salmanov, an employee of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, spoke about Azerbaijan’s tolerant and multicultural nature, the cultural bridge-building projects carried out by Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in the US, and the committee's activities to support the organization of Azerbaijanis living abroad and to promote national culture.

Toghrul Aliyev, a representative of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the US, joined the event online and spoke about the contribution of such events to the development of bilateral relations.

AZSA members presented scenes in English from Uzeyir Hajibeyov’s operettas “Arshin Mal Alan” and “If Not That One, Then This One”, which were met with great applause and interest from the audience. Additionally, interactive games were organized for the participants.

Such events, regularly organized or attended by diaspora organizations and activists, play an important role in promoting the richness of Azerbaijani culture worldwide.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel