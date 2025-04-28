Agreements reached during visit reaffirm Iran-Azerbaijan friendship and brotherhood - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. “The agreements reached during the visit and the documents signed reaffirm the friendship and brotherhood between Iran and Azerbaijan. In short, this official visit has yielded highly positive political outcomes,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the Azerbaijan-Iran business forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

The head of state specifically highlighted the Joint Statement signed by the presidents among the documents signed. The President described it as a very significant document that will serve as a guiding framework for future cooperation.