Economy Materials 28 April 2025 17:59 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan ratifies agreements on free trade in services and investment attraction
Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 28. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ratified an agreement on free trade in services, encompassing the inception, management, and execution of investment ventures within the jurisdiction of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"The President of Kazakhstan has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Ratification of the Agreement on Free Trade in Services, the Establishment, Operation, and Implementation of Investments,'" reads a statement from the Kazakh president's press service.

This agreement will catalyze the proliferation of commerce and economic synergies, establishing conducive frameworks for the enhancement of merchandise and service offerings within allied markets.

