President of Uzbekistan pushes for energy and transport co-op with Russia at key exhibition

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, April 28. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev engaged in discussions on joint projects in energy, chemicals, transport, tourism, and other sectors with Russian representatives, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

The talks took place during President Mirziyoyev’s visit to the fifth International Industrial Exhibition "Innoprom. Central Asia" in Tashkent, where innovative technological solutions, modern equipment, and industrial products from leading companies in machinery, electrical engineering, metallurgy, chemical industries, transport, construction, IT, and more were showcased.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, President Mirziyoyev held productive meetings with the Russian delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. Manturov conveyed greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The discussions centered on the implementation of agreements made during President Putin’s state visit to Uzbekistan in May 2024. Emphasis was placed on the continued growth of trade turnover and key cooperative projects, including the active involvement of regional economies from both countries. The importance of advancing trade, economic cooperation, and joint projects through the Innoprom platform was also highlighted.

In his meeting with Rustam Minnikhanov, President of Tatarstan, President Mirziyoyev explored ways to enhance industrial cooperation between leading enterprises and promote the exchange of humanitarian initiatives. An agreement was reached to continue intensive contact and advance joint projects in sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, transport, tourism, and others, particularly within Uzbekistan’s industrial zones.

Furthermore, in discussions with Alexey Likhachev, CEO of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, the dynamic development of peaceful nuclear energy cooperation was acknowledged. Special focus was given to the application of nuclear technologies in agriculture and medicine, as well as the training of personnel at the branch of the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute (MEPhI) in Tashkent.

Meanwhile, the exhibition, being held at the Central Asian Expo Uzbekistan exhibition complex, spans over 18,000 square meters and hosts more than 10,000 delegates from Russia, Central Asia, China, India, and beyond.