Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia ink memoranda of understanding in several directions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The 8th meeting of the joint commission on cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, culture, sports, and youth between the governments of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia has been held in Riyadh, Trend reports.

As a result of the meeting, memoranda of understanding were signed in the following areas:

Mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates;

Cooperation in the field of plant protection and quarantine;

Cooperation in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises.

At the same time, the Protocol of the 8th meeting of the Joint Commission between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia was signed by the co-chairs of the commission.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel