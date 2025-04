Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.“Many infrastructure projects are being implemented in Azerbaijan through state channels. We invite Iranian companies to participate in these projects,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the Azerbaijan-Iran business forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

“Railways, highways, communication lines, power lines—these projects are at the forefront of our agenda today,” the head of state emphasized.