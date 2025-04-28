Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan and Iran participate in important international projects - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 28 April 2025 19:24 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. "Azerbaijan and Iran also participate in important international projects. We are closely cooperating on the North-South transport corridor," said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijan-Iran business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

The Head of State noted: "We want this to not only be a transport corridor, but also to create opportunities for the opening of new businesses and the creation of new industrial enterprises along the route, both in Azerbaijan and in Iran."

