China, Azerbaijan unleash new opportunities in e-commerce co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. China and Azerbaijan continue to expand cooperation in the field of e-commerce, the newly appointed ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a briefing, Trend reports.

In her speech, she noted that China supports Azerbaijan in using e-commerce platforms to promote Azerbaijani products in the Chinese market.

According to her, the sides have signed a number of documents on cooperation in the field of digital economy and e-commerce platform technologies.

“We are ready to share our experience in the field of e-commerce to help Azerbaijani companies successfully develop the Chinese market,” Lu Mei emphasized.