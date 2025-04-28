President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian honors memory of martyrs in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, visited the Alley of Martyrs on April 28, Trend reports.

President Pezeshkian commemorated the Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, laying a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Iranian President was then briefed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city, while also enjoying a panoramic view of Baku.