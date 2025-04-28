Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan assumes leadership of Global South NGO platform

Society Materials 28 April 2025 17:03 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan assumes leadership of Global South NGO platform

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ Azerbaijan has been entrusted with the leadership of the Global South NGO Platform, following the agreement of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from 116 countries, Trend reports.

Ramil Iskandarli, the head of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, has been appointed as the temporary Secretary General of the platform for a one-year term.

During this period, the platform's internal structure will be finalized, and the General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform is set to be convened in 2026.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more