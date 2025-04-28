Azerbaijan assumes leadership of Global South NGO platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ Azerbaijan has been entrusted with the leadership of the Global South NGO Platform, following the agreement of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from 116 countries, Trend reports.

Ramil Iskandarli, the head of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, has been appointed as the temporary Secretary General of the platform for a one-year term.

During this period, the platform's internal structure will be finalized, and the General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform is set to be convened in 2026.

