Saipem secures new contract for CCS project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Italian Saipem company has been awarded a contract by Eni for the Liverpool Bay Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project in the United Kingdom, Trend reports via Saipem.

The contract is valued at approximately €520 million and covers a three-year period required to complete the project.

The Liverpool Bay CCS initiative will support the HyNet industrial cluster, located in one of the UK’s most energy-intensive industrial regions. Under the contract, Saipem will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning assistance of a new CO₂ Electrical Compression Station at Point of Ayr in North Wales.

The facility will involve the conversion of an existing Gas Compression and Treatment plant into an innovative CO₂ compression station, enabling the permanent storage of carbon dioxide in offshore depleted fields beneath Liverpool Bay. The new station will be integrated with both offshore and onshore infrastructure as part of the wider CCS development.

The project is expected to create significant employment opportunities, with over 1,000 local jobs during the construction phase, and will play a critical role in reducing industrial emissions across Northwest England and North Wales.